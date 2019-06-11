Will Rahul Gandhi lead the Congress in the Lok Sabha: Key discussions underway

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 11: With Rahul Gandhi refusing to relent and sticking to his guns that he does not want to continue as the party president, the Congress is now looking for an interim chief.

Several senior leaders have been wanting to meet Rahul Gandhi, but he has not given an appointment. Rahul continues to insist that the top post should he given to someone outside the Gandhi family.

For the Congress, the top priority now is to decide on who would head the party in the Lok Sabha.

The party wants Rahul to head the post, but he has not said anything clearly as yet. The Lok Sabha's first session post the elections begins on June 17 and the party would have to take a decision prior to that.

This became necessary in the wake of Mallikarjuna Kharge losing the elections. In the coming days there would be several discussions regarding both the head of the party in the Lok Sabha as well as the post of party president. Senior Congress leader, A K Antony is likely to meet with the party chief and hold discussions.