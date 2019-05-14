Will quit politics if BJP can prove I am in talks with them, says Stalin

Chennai, May 14: Hitting back at the BJP and reiterating his firm support to Rahul Gandhi, DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday rubbished saffron party's allegation that he is in talks with all three sides.

Stalin was reacting to Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundarrajan's claim that DMK was in talks even with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

" If Tamilisai and Modi prove I was in contact with BJP to form an alliance with them, I will quit politics. If they fail to prove, will she and Modi quit politics? I condemn the statement made by BJP State President Tamilisai," Stalin told media on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, in a tongue in cheek remark, Tamilisai claimed that the DMK is in talks with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference in Tuticorin, Tamilisai said, Stalin is now holding talks with three sides Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and is in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. The DMK is known for changing colours.

Stalin also said he saw no chances for a non-BJP, non-Congress "third front" post Lok Sabha polls.

Stalin's remarks come a day after TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao, who has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, called on the DMK chief in Chennai.