After Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad clarifies on offer to resign at Congress meet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 24: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who offered to quit Congress over 'collusion with BJP' remark has now said that Rahul Gandhi never made any statement as such.

"A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-"let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP", Azad said.

"What I said was, yesterday some Congressperson had said that we did it at the behest of BJP & in that context I said "It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign"," Azad added.

Azad, who is one of the signatories read out the contents of the letter, saying the leaders are not questioning Sonia Gandhi and only wanted organisational reform in the larger interest of the party.

Ghulam Nabi's remark's at the CWC came after Rahul Gandhi alleged that those who had written the letter, at a time when the party was facing crisis in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, were helping the BJP.

Echoes of the fiery CWC meeting which is underway, were also heard outside with former minister Kapil Sibal, another signatory to the letter, publicly questioning Rahul's accusations of a BJP link to the letter seeking sweeping changes to party organisation and elections to the CWC. "Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP'.

Rahul Gandhi questions timing of letter, accuses dissenters in party of colluding with BJP

Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Government.

"Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!," he tweeted. Earlier addressing the CWC, Rahul Gandhi said Sonia Gandhi had accepted the party presidentship only after the committee last year urged her to take responsibility.