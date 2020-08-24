'Will quit party if found colluding with BJP: Azad on Rahul Gandhi's remarks

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 24: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday rejected Rahul's charge that some of the signatories of the letter were colluding with the BJP.

    Azad, who is one of the signatories read out the contents of the letter, saying the leaders are not questioning Sonia Gandhi and only wanted organisational reform in the larger interest of the party.

    Ghulam Nabi's remark's at the CWC came after Rahul Gandhi alleged that that those who had written the letter, at a time when the party was facing crisis in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, were helping the BJP.

    Echoes of the fiery CWC meeting which is underway, were also heard outside with former minister Kapil Sibal, another signatory to the letter, publicly questioning Rahul's accusations of a BJP link to the letter seeking sweeping changes to party organisation and elections to the CWC. "Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP'.

    Rahul Gandhi questions timing of letter, accuses dissenters in party of colluding with BJP

    Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Government.

    "Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!,"he tweeted. Earlier addressing the CWC, Rahul Gandhi said Sonia Gandhi had accepted the party presidentship only after the committee last year urged her to take responsibility.

    Story first published: Monday, August 24, 2020, 13:54 [IST]
