Will provide explanation to SC for Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Rafale case: Congress

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Congress on Monday said it will provide an explanation to the Supreme Court for party chief Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Rafale case verdict.

"They (Supreme Court) have sought an explanation. We will give an explanation to them," senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters when asked about the SC order on a contempt plea filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul's comments on Rafale not part of our observations: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the media on the Rafale case verdict were "incorrectly attributed" to the apex court and directed the Congress president to give his explanation by April 22.

PTI