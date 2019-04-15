  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will provide explanation to SC for Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Rafale case: Congress

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The Congress on Monday said it will provide an explanation to the Supreme Court for party chief Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Rafale case verdict.

    Will provide explanation to SC for Rahul Gandhis remarks on Rafale case: Congress
    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

    "They (Supreme Court) have sought an explanation. We will give an explanation to them," senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters when asked about the SC order on a contempt plea filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi.

    Rahul's comments on Rafale not part of our observations: SC

    The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the media on the Rafale case verdict were "incorrectly attributed" to the apex court and directed the Congress president to give his explanation by April 22.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More MEENAKSHI LEKHI News

    Read more about:

    meenakshi lekhi supreme court rahul gandhi congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue