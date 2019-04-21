Will Priyanka contest from Varanasi? Suspense is a double edged sword

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 21: Amid speculations on whether she will fight the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday put the onus on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    Though she took a plunge into the active politics in January this year, Priyanka Gandhi has not yet made it clear whether she would contest Lok Sabha polls or not. Even if Priyanka does decide to contest, 'from where' is the question that is being widely debated by political analysts and is something that is vehemently discussed regularly on almost every news channel.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    Priyanka also wants everyone to keep guessing and every now and then makes a veiled but vague remark hinting at something, but not sure what it is.

    Last month, when asked if she would like to contest from her mother's constituency, Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi had quipped, "Why not Varanasi". And stopped at that, she did not respond to questions put forth by the scribe after that remark and just kept smiling.

    Today in Wayanad where she is campaigning for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka said she would be happy to contest from Varanasi if Rahul asks her to.

    [Attempts on to destroy Constitution says Priyanka Gandhi]

    "If the Congress President asks me to contest, I will be happy to contest," Priyanka Gandhi said in Wayanad, the Kerala constituency from where Rahul Gandhi would be contesting LS polls along with the family bastion of Amethi.

    One thing is for sure, if Priyanka decides to take on PM Modi from Varanasi, the city will witness what can be called the mother of all contests.

    [Country will see Priyanka as a 'thief's wife': Uma Bharti]

    Congress is in fact playing mind games by allowing this suspense to build up. But then again, suspense is a double edged sword.

    When Priyanka Gandhi casually told Congress workers in Raebareli, "Why not Varanasi", she created the suspense herself. If Priyanka Gandhi now decides to not contest from Varanasi, it will make Modi appear even stronger - in Varanasi and India alike. The unmistakable message will be the Congress doesn't have the fire in its belly to fight the Modi juggernaut.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Narendra Modi BJP Winner 5,81,022 56% 3,71,784
    Arvind Kejriwal AAAP Runner Up 2,09,238 20% 0
    2009
    Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 2,03,122 31% 17,211
    Mukhtar Ansari BSP Runner Up 1,85,911 28% 0
    2004
    Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Winner 2,06,904 33% 57,436
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Runner Up 1,49,468 24% 0
    1999
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,11,955 34% 52,859
    Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Runner Up 1,59,096 25% 0
    1998
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,77,232 43% 1,51,946
    Deena Nath Singh Yadav CPM Runner Up 1,25,286 19% 0
    1996
    Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,50,991 45% 1,00,692
    Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,50,299 27% 0
    1991
    Sheesh Chandra Dixit BJP Winner 1,86,333 41% 40,439
    Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,45,894 32% 0
    1989
    Anil Shastri JD Winner 2,68,196 62% 1,71,603
    Shyam Lal Yadav INC Runner Up 96,593 22% 0
    1984
    Shyam Lal Yadava INC Winner 1,53,076 42% 94,430
    Udal CPI Runner Up 58,646 16% 0
    1980
    Kamalapati INC(I) Winner 1,29,063 37% 24,735
    Raj Narain JNP(S) Runner Up 1,04,328 30% 0
    1977
    Chandra Shekher BLD Winner 2,33,194 66% 1,71,854
    Raja Ram INC Runner Up 61,340 17% 0
    1971
    Raja Ram Shastri INC Winner 1,38,789 47% 85,848
    Kamla Prasad Singh BJS Runner Up 52,941 18% 0
    1967
    S. N. Singh CPM Winner 1,05,784 38% 18,167
    R. Singh INC Runner Up 87,617 31% 0
    1962
    Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,04,682 40% 45,907
    Raghuvira JS Runner Up 58,775 22% 0
    1957
    Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,31,087 54% 71,926
    Sheomangal Ram IND Runner Up 59,161 25% 0
