  • search
For Varanasi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will Priyanka contest from Varanasi? Suspense is a double edged sword

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Amid speculations on whether she will fight the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday put the onus on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    Though she took a plunge into the active politics in January this year, Priyanka Gandhi has not yet made it clear whether she would contest Lok Sabha polls or not. Even if Priyanka does decide to contest, 'from where' is the question that is being widely debated by political analysts and is something that is vehemently discussed regularly on almost every news channel.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    Priyanka also wants everyone to keep guessing and every now and then makes a veiled but vague remark hinting at something, but not sure what it is.

    Last month, when asked if she would like to contest from her mother's constituency, Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi had quipped, "Why not Varanasi". And stopped at that, she did not respond to questions put forth by the scribe after that remark and just kept smiling.

    Today in Wayanad where she is campaigning for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka said she would be happy to contest from Varanasi if Rahul asks her to.

    [Attempts on to destroy Constitution says Priyanka Gandhi]

    "If the Congress President asks me to contest, I will be happy to contest," Priyanka Gandhi said in Wayanad, the Kerala constituency from where Rahul Gandhi would be contesting LS polls along with the family bastion of Amethi.

    One thing is for sure, if Priyanka decides to take on PM Modi from Varanasi, the city will witness what can be called the mother of all contests.

    [Country will see Priyanka as a 'thief's wife': Uma Bharti]

    Congress is in fact playing mind games by allowing this suspense to build up. But then again, suspense is a double edged sword.

    When Priyanka Gandhi casually told Congress workers in Raebareli, "Why not Varanasi", she created the suspense herself. If Priyanka Gandhi now decides to not contest from Varanasi, it will make Modi appear even stronger - in Varanasi and India alike. The unmistakable message will be the Congress doesn't have the fire in its belly to fight the Modi juggernaut.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    22,51,773
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      34.54%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      65.46%
      URBAN
    • SC
      10.13%
      SC
    • ST
      0.74%
      ST
    + More Details

    More VARANASI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi varanasi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue