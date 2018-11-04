Will play 'key role' in forming new Madhya Pradesh government: BSP

Bhopal, Nov 4: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has said it will play a key role in the formation of the next government in Madhya Pradesh as it expects a fractured verdict in the November 28 assembly polls.

Madhya Pradesh BSP president Pradeep Ahirwar said the party will drastically improve its tally, win 32 seats and can even think of heading the next government.

Madhya Pradesh has a 230-member assembly.

"Neither the BJP nor the Congress is going to get majority. In this case, the Congress would support us to form the government in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Also Read MP Assembly Polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 16 candidates

BSP had refused to enter into a pre- poll alliance with the Congress. "We are going to win 32 assembly seats and create a record in our history of 34 years in Madhya Pradesh due to strong anti-incumbency wave against the BJP," Ahirwar told news agency PTI.

"The key to next government formation will be with Mayawatiji. Our first priority is to form government in MP. We want her to call the political shots in the state," he added.

The BSP leader ruled out backing the BJP post-poll.

Ahirwar also dismissed Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remark, that the BSP could not enter into an alliance with his party in due to the Centre's pressure on Mayawati, as a "total lie".

"Whatever the former state chief minister (Singh) had stated was totally wrong. The BSP's history in MP is that it fights elections on its own strength. Congress is going to pay a price in the polls due to Digvijay's comment," he said.

PTI