    Will plan strategy after I take over: General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS

    New Delhi, Dec 31: Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him in his three year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million force.

    Speaking to reporters, General Rawat said,''Today as I demit the office of Chief of Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude to the soldiers, rank and file of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances.''

    Will plan strategy after I take over: General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS
    Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

    He also conveyed his best wishes to General Manoj Naravane, who will be assuming the office as the 28th Army chief, for a successful innings.

    Army chief General Bipin Rawat named India's first Chief of Defence Staff

    On his new role as CDS, General Rawat said he would chalk out his strategy after taking over.

      NEWS AT NOON, DECEMBER 31st

      "I have just retired today. The position Chief of Army Staff has many responsibilities. Till now, I was concentrating on my obligations as Chief of Army Staff. I will plan a strategy for my new role after I take over," he told reporters at the National War Memorial.

      After a farewell Guard of Honour, General Rawat also hoped that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new chief Lt Gen M M Naravane.

      When asked wether the Army is better prepared now to face the security challenges facing the country he said: "Yes, we are better prepared."

      "Thank you, dhanyavad, Jai Hind," General Rawat signed off. He also visited the national war memorial and was given a farewell guard of honour.

      Indian armed forces are extremely secular: Bipin Rawat

      Gen Rawat was on Monday appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess.

      Meanwhile, the United States and Maldives were among the first countries that congratulated General Rawat on his appointment.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
