Will plan further if farm laws are not repealed by Oct 2: Tikait

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait said that they will not return homes unless their demands are met.

    Tikait's statements come after the three hour chakka jam between 12 pm and 3 pm. The Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders said that they will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the farm laws.

    Tomar has given detailed info on every aspect of farm laws in Rajya Sabha: PM Modi

    He said that they had given time to the government till October 2 to repeal the farm laws. After this, we will plan what is to be done further, Tikait said. We will not hold discussions with the government under pressure, the leader also said.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 16:02 [IST]
    X