Will pass Women's Reservation Bill if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Cochin, Jan 29: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is in Cochin, assured the passage of Women's Reservation Bill if voted to power in 2019. He was addressing a convention of party booth presidents and vice-presidents in the evening and meet leaders of alliance partners as he kicked off the United Democratic Front's election campaign.

Rahul Gandhi, said, "We will ensure that in every election, many more youngsters and women participate. We want to see women in positions of leadership and I know leaders of Kerala are extremely capable."

We have forgiven farm loan waivers in the 3 states where we've won elections. We have committed that in 2019 we will have a government that will make up for all the crimes that Narendra Modi has done against farmers over the last five years.

In a veiled attack against the government for favouring Anil Ambani's firm in Rafale deal, RahulGandhi said, "He (PM Modi) has provided maximum income guarantee to 15 of his friends. If you're Anil Ambani you've guarantee to maximum income you can get. We're going to give a minimum income guarantee to all the Indians."

"Narendra Modi has spent 5 years wasting India's time telling one lie after another. He promised 2 crore jobs to youngsters," he said in a scathing attack against PM Modi.