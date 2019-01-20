‘Will Opposition alliance pick prime minister face through toss?’ Bengal BJP chief takes jibe

Kolkata, Jan 19:

Kolkata, Jan 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down strongly on the mega 'United India' rally that was organised by the Trinamool Congress and its supremo, the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday, January 19.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech in Diu that the mega alliance was not against him or the BJP but the people of India, Bengal state president of the lotus party Dilip Ghosh asked whether those who were accusing the BJP government of subverting democracy were doing their duty of preserving democracy. He said the ruling party in Bengal doesn't allow the Opposition to thrive; not even field their own candidates in rural elections but its leadership was giving speech about safeguarding democracy.

Ghosh also took a dig at the leaders who assembled in Kolkata saying who would become the prime minister from them. He asked whether they would choose their leader through lottery or toss. He also called the mega rally as a "circus" that gave him enough entertainment.

He also took a dig at Banerjee's remark that Modi would cross his "expiry date" in 2019, saying Modi is not allopathic medicine but rather naturopathy which is evergreen.

He said many of the leaders who came and spoke in Kolkata do not get chance to speak in their own states were given an opportunity by Banerjee to speak here.