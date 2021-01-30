Will not let the culprits get away, India tells Israel after blast outside embassy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Israel NSA, Meir Ben-Shabbat and a discussion on the security situation in the aftermath of the blast outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

Following the discussion, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu expressed full confidence that the Indian authorities would investigate the incident. India has assured Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats. India also said that it would track down the perpetrators.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also dialled his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi and pledged that New Delhi would spare no efforts in tracing down the culprit. We take this very seriously, Jaishankar also said.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke w/ Israel's NSC head Meir Ben Shabbat and updated, through him, PM Netanyahu on the efforts made by India to investigate the #explosion that has taken place near Israel's embassy in #NewDelhi. PM Netanyahu asked to inform India's PM @narendramodi that Israel has full confidence in the Indian authorities' investigation and in their ability to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in India. It was agreed that contacts will continue on all channels and that there will be full cooperation between the two countries, Ofir Gendelman, the prime minister's spokesperson to the Arab media, tweeted.

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka in a video message said that the two sides were in touch at multiple levels. We get full cooperation and support from the local police, from the Indian authorities, external affairs ministry, secretary of external affairs, the NSA, he said.