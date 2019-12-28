Will not let Sangh run Assam: Rahul Gandhi at Guwahati rally

Guwahati, Dec 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Narendra Modi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country, saying the prime minister's "only job is to divide people and spread hate".

"I fear Assam is returning to the path of violence because of the BJP's policies," he said, referring to the amended Citizenship Act.

Rahul, who was addressing a public rally here, said the spirit of Assam Accord which brought peace to the state, should not be ruined.

"Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, the youth is protesting, in other states protests happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? The BJP doesn't want to listen to voice of people," he said, adding Assam would soon be run by the people of the state.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not be allowed to attack the culture, language and identity of Assam and the northeast.

"Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can't attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state," Gandhi added.