YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will not hear arguments on reassessment of AGR related dues "even for a second": SC to telcos

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear "even for a second" arguments on re-assessment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues of telecom companies which approximately run into Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

    A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah reserved its verdict on the issue of timeline for staggered payment of AGR-related dues by telecom companies.

    Will not hear arguments on reassessment of AGR related dues even for a second: SC to telcos
    File photo of the Supreme Court of India

    The Centre had earlier urged the top court that up to 20 years be given to telecom companies for the payment of dues in staggered manner.

    "We will not hear arguments for re-assessment (of AGR related dues) even for a second," the bench said.

    During the hearing, the bench observed that 15 or 20 years is not a reasonable time period and the companies should come forward with appropriate time frame.

    The top court said it would also examine the bona fides of some telecom companies going into insolvency.

    On June 18, the top court was informed by the Centre that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh crore demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL.

    The court had asked the private telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to come out with a "reasonable payment plan", make some payment to "show their bona fide" and file their books of accounts for the last 10 years.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court telecom services

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue