Will not get COVID vaccine now: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Jan 04: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday he will not get the COVID-19 vaccine for now saying those who under the priority groups should get the preference.

"I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now. First it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards. We have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine," Chouhan said, according to ANI.

The comment by the senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came a day after Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani has approved two coronavirus vaccines so far, including the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, which has been named Covaxin and the one manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), identified as Covishield.

Meanwhile, several states have conducted dry runs on Saturday in preparation for the massive inoculation drive. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has appealed to people not to be misguided by "rumours" and disinformation regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday raised concerns over the grant of approval to Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine for restricted use, saying it is "premature" and can prove dangerous.

The leaders then drew flak from Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and senior BJP leader JP Nadda who said the opposition led by the Congress is filled with anger, ridicule and disdain.

In a tweet, Puri said, "Our in-house cynics M/s Jairam, Tharoor & Akhilesh are behaving true to form.

They first questioned the valour of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India. Clearly, they are on a quest for permanent political marginalization."

Tharoor, a Congress MP and former Union minister, also countered Puri, saying he had never questioned the valour of our soldiers. "I would be happy and proud if more Indian vaccines are approved - but only after a full 3-phase trial confirms they are safe & effective. Short-circuiting the process is unprecedented, inadvisable & risks lives.