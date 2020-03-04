Will not celebrate Holi in view of COVID-19: J P Nadda, HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 04: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they will not celebrate Holi or hold any Holi Milan function in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Countries across the world are making efforts to contain the spread of the disease, Nadda said on Twitter about an hour after the prime minister's announcement. Shah appealed to all to desist from celebrating Holi.

"The world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay safe, Stay Healthy," Nadda tweeted.

Shah urged people to avoid public gatherings. "Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family," he said in a tweet.

Modi earlier said he has decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme as experts have advised that mass gatherings must be reduced to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM tweeted. Holi is on March 10 this year.