Will not allow any dilution of out International borders says Shah

New Delhi, June 01: India will not tolerate any breach of its borders and befitting replies will be given, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah amidst the border row with China.

Shah however said that diplomatic and military level dialogues are on with China and the issue will be resolved soon.

Shah during an interview with a television channel said that the Narendra Modi government will not allow any dilution of its international borders and would take all steps to protect the country's sovereignty. No one should have any doubt about that he also said.

Asked about the repeated Pakistani attempts to breach the border, Shah said India has never adopted an expansionist policy, but at the same time it would not tolerate any violation of its borders.

"If someone tries to do that, we will give a befitting reply. It is our duty and responsibility," he said.

Referring to the ongoing battle against COVID-19, the home minister said the Modi government has been successful in combating the outbreak.

"It is not known when the vaccine and medicine will come. How long will people remain in their homes? I can say that India and Narendra Modi's battle against COVID has been successful thus far," he said.

Shah said the entire country is fighting together as one with a single mind and hence the fight against coronavirus has been successful.

"As far as Unlock-1 (beginning Monday) goes, states, districts, panchayats, ASHA workers are ready. An army is ready to fight the COVID," he said.

The home minister said the central government, the Prime Minister and he himself were sad that some migrant labourers had to go home on foot, despite arrangements being made for their transportation.

"This has happened may be due to miscommunication or lack of awareness. But I want to say that about 4,000 'Shramik Special' trains were run by the Railways in which more than 50 lakh people have travelled to reach their respective homes. Another about 40 lakh people used buses to reach their destinations.

"I want to congratulate the Railways, that despite them not having the route drivers, they managed to run so many Shramik trains," he said.

Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the central government policies, Shah said be it fight against coronavirus or tackling the cyclone, things were not in a good shape in West Bengal.

"One thing is sure that in the coming days, the BJP will form the government in West Bengal. People of Bengal are looking for a change," he said.