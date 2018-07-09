Will Nirbhaya’s killers hang? SC to decide their fate today

New Delhi, July 9: It is a big day at the Supreme Court today as the verdict in the Nirbhaya case is expected to be pronounced. The review pleas of three out of four convicts will be heard by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

The court will hear the review pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), has not filed a review petition against the order of the Supreme Court dated May 5 2017. Another accused Ram Singh had allegedly committed suicide at the Tihar jail. A minor in the case was convicted by the Juvenile Justice. Hard and let off after serving a three year term.

The court had upheld the death penalty awarded to the rapists by the Delhi High Court.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

