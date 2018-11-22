Will NC, Congress and PDP form alliance before elections, asks BJP; Welcomes assembly dissolution

Srinagar, Nov 21: The BJP on Wednesday welcomed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the state assembly and said the PDP, NC and the Congress hatched a conspiracy that would have done injustice to the people of Jammu and Ladakh.

"BJP welcomes the decision taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Governor. Once again, NC, Congress and PDP hatched a conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir that would have done injustice to Jammu and Ladakh. Will they form an alliance before elections?" Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina told ANI.

Governor Malik's decision to dissolve the assembly came shortly after Mehbooba staked a claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Congress and the National Conference (NC). The PDP chief, in a letter to the Governor, said she had the support of 56 of Jammu and Kashmir's 87 legislators, including the National Conference's 15 MLAs and the Congress's 12. The PDP is the state's largest party with 29 MLAs. A party or alliance needs 44 for the majority in J&K.

The main reasons cited in the press release by from the Governor's office for taking the decision was security situation in the valley and horse trading.