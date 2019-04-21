  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will Modi also contest from West Bengal?

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 21: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said that the Bengal BJP unit has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to contest from a Lok Sabha seat in Bengal.

    "We have expressed our desire to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should contest from any of the Lok Sabha seats from Bengal this time going to the polls in the last two phases on May 12 and May 19," he told reporters.

    Will Modi also contest from West Bengal?
    Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy

    "He (Modi) has not said anything but we hope he will keep our request," Roy added.

    Modi suffering from 'haratanka', says Mamata Banerjee

    Polling for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal are being held in seven phases.

    According to BJP sources Roy had approached Prime Minister during the rally at Buniadpur in South Dinajpur district in which Modi was present during the day.

    The request is a part of an attempt by Bengal BJP to send out a message to the voters about the importance of the state in BJP's roadmap to Delhi.

    BJP president Amit Shah has set a target of 23 seats for the party in the state where the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has held power since 2011.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MUKUL ROY News

    Read more about:

    mukul roy narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019 west bengal

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue