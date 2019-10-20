Will make blueprint for companies looking beyond China: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Oct 20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said she will prepare a blueprint for international companies that are looking beyond China to make India as their preferred investment destination.

She said industry leaders who are contemplating getting their businesses out of China are "definitely considering India as the pitch". Therefore, she said, it might be important for the government to now see and meet up with a lot of industry leaders and invite them to India.

"I'd certainly be doing that...I go back and design in some way whereby I will identify those multinational corporations, all American businesses or any other country European or a British origin who are moving out of China or who probably are even contemplating," she said.

"I will make a blueprint with which I will approach them and put forward to them as to why India is a far more preferable destination," Sitharaman told a group of Indian reporters on Saturday at the conclusion of her interactions at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

That could also be in specific areas in which India has common capacity ecosystem building, whether it''s electronics, lithium ion battery or any other semiconductors, she added.

However, Sitharaman said the government's decision is not just going to be purely on the basis of what is happening presently between the United States and China.

"That could either aggravate the situation or probably just influence at some level. But the fact remains that there are companies which are looking at relocating for various other reasons also," she said.

"That is why I gave that little fine line that I''m drawing about companies which would want to locate elsewhere outside of China. Even as I said that, I said that not every company wants to lock, stock and barrel get out of China, there are companies which will remain there to service the Chinese market.

"After all little China as a very big domestic market and the their purchasing power, consumption style may be very different from what it is in India, but I'm making that margin already that companies will probably be there to service the Chinese market tension or not tension," the Union minister said.

She said India wants to create an ecosystem to invite the companies to tap the country's market.

"I'm allowing that margin already. Over in about that for those companies, even if they continue to be in China but still would want to produce from elsewhere either to export or to capture a new hub, domestic market like India," Sitharaman said.

"There was one thing very clear that India is still for them (companies), one of the biggest options to consider," she added.

The minister said it is perceived that the opportunities in Vietnam are not that much attractive.

Sitharaman gave a clarion call for "concerted action" in the face of global slowdown.

She also highlighted that the emerging market economies, in particular, face the challenge of achieving economic growth and inclusive development while pursuing sustainable financing.

In this context, she emphasized the importance of countries pursuing structural reform measures to counter the growth slowdown.

She re-emphasized the need for G20 to ensure collective action so as to enable global growth to regain pace.

She led the Indian delegation to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on October 18 in which, the deliberations centered on international taxation and Stablecoins.