More than 500 killed by wild animals in Bengal since 2015, govt to give jobs to their kin

Will make Bengal police lick boots if BJP comes to power in next Assembly elections: Raju Banerjee

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Nov 25: BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee has allegedly said that he would make the West Bengal police lick his shoes if the BJP comes to power in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee government, the BJP leader said the police force in the state do not extend any help to check the "Gunda Raj". His comment is facing backlash and has also angered locals in the state.

"See what is happening in West Bengal nowadays, will 'Gunda raj' prevail in the state? Police are not extending any help. What should be done with such police personnel? We will make them lick boots," the WestBengal BJP vice-president was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Durgapur yesterday.

Ahead of 2021 Bengal polls, discontentment brews in TMC camp

It can be seen that BJP leaders are protesting against alleged lawlessness in Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee government. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday claimed that security for women is the worst in the state.

He further said that one set of laws is applicable in the whole country "barring here, where only TMC's rules prevail".