  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will Maharashtra elect a rich assembly: In 2014, 239 of 275 MLAs elected were crorepatis

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: 158 out of the 275 sitting MLAs in Maharashtra have pending criminal cases against them. The affidavits of the 275 sitting MLAs was analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    110(40 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases. 3 MLAs have declared cases related to the murder (IPC section 302).

    File photo of Maharashtra Assembly
    File photo of Maharashtra Assembly

    14 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder(IPC section 307).

    72 (62 per cent) out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 46(75 per cent) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 14(35 per cent) out of 40 MLAs from INC, and 4(67 per cent) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: BJP releases second list; Eknath Khadse, two ministers missing

    45 (39 per cent) out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 32(53 per cent) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 10(25 per cent) out of 40 MLAs from INC, and 1(17 per cent) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Financial:

    Out of 275 sitting MLAs analysed, 239(87 per cent) are crorepatis. Party wise crorepati MLAs: 99 (85 per cent)out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 51(84 per cent) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 37(95 per cent) out of 39 MLAs from NCP, 36(90 per cent) out of 40 MLAs from INC and 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

    The average assets per sitting MLA is Rs.10.62 crores. The average assets per MLA for 117 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.11.45 crores, 61 SHS MLAs analysed is Rs.6.83 crores, 40 INC MLAs analysed is Rs. 8.36 crores, 39 NCP MLAs analysed is Rs. 10.56 crores and 6 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs.12.80 crores.

    Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: MNS releases second list of candidates

    Other details:

    146 (53 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 128 (46 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. 1 MLA has declared his age to above 80 years.

    Out of 275 MLAs analysed, 21 (8 per cent) MLAs are women.

    More MLAS News

    Read more about:

    mlas maharashtra criminal cases association of democratic reforms crorepatis maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue