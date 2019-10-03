Will Maharashtra elect a rich assembly: In 2014, 239 of 275 MLAs elected were crorepatis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 03: 158 out of the 275 sitting MLAs in Maharashtra have pending criminal cases against them. The affidavits of the 275 sitting MLAs was analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

110(40 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases. 3 MLAs have declared cases related to the murder (IPC section 302).

14 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder(IPC section 307).

72 (62 per cent) out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 46(75 per cent) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 14(35 per cent) out of 40 MLAs from INC, and 4(67 per cent) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: BJP releases second list; Eknath Khadse, two ministers missing

45 (39 per cent) out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 32(53 per cent) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 10(25 per cent) out of 40 MLAs from INC, and 1(17 per cent) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of 275 sitting MLAs analysed, 239(87 per cent) are crorepatis. Party wise crorepati MLAs: 99 (85 per cent)out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 51(84 per cent) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 37(95 per cent) out of 39 MLAs from NCP, 36(90 per cent) out of 40 MLAs from INC and 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per sitting MLA is Rs.10.62 crores. The average assets per MLA for 117 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.11.45 crores, 61 SHS MLAs analysed is Rs.6.83 crores, 40 INC MLAs analysed is Rs. 8.36 crores, 39 NCP MLAs analysed is Rs. 10.56 crores and 6 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs.12.80 crores.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: MNS releases second list of candidates

Other details:

146 (53 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 128 (46 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. 1 MLA has declared his age to above 80 years.

Out of 275 MLAs analysed, 21 (8 per cent) MLAs are women.