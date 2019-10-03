Will Maharashtra elect a rich assembly: In 2014, 239 of 275 MLAs elected were crorepatis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 03: 158 out of the 275 sitting MLAs in Maharashtra have pending criminal cases against them. The affidavits of the 275 sitting MLAs was analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

110(40%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases. 3 MLAs have declared cases related to the murder (IPC section 302).

14 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder(IPC section 307).

72 (62%) out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 46(75%) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 14(35%) out of 40 MLAs from INC, and 4(67%) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: BJP releases second list; Eknath Khadse, two ministers missing

45 (39%) out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 32(53%) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 10(25%) out of 40 MLAs from INC, and 1(17%) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of 275 sitting MLAs analysed, 239(87%) are crorepatis. Party wise crorepati MLAs: 99 (85%)out of 117 MLAs from BJP, 51(84%) out of 61 MLAs from SHS, 37(95%) out of 39 MLAs from NCP, 36(90%) out of 40 MLAs from INC and 5 (83%) out of 6 Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore

The average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.10.62 crores. The average assets per MLA for 117 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.11.45 crores, 61 SHS MLAs analysed is Rs.6.83 crores, 40 INC MLAs analysed is Rs. 8.36 crores, 39 NCP MLAs analysed is Rs. 10.56 crores and 6 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs.12.80 crores.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: MNS releases second list of candidates

Other details:

146 (53%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 128 (46%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. 1 MLA has declared his age to above 80 years.

Out of 275 MLAs analysed, 21 (8%) MLAs are women.