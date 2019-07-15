Will Kumaraswamy step down as CM to save the coalition in Karnataka?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 15: The coalition in Karnataka found itself on shaky ground after their efforts to pacify the rebels and salvage the situation hit a road block. A day after the Congress and JD(S) claimed to convince MLA M T B Nagraj, he flew to Mumbai to join the rest of the rebels, who have been housed there ever since the crisis broke out.

The rebels held a presser in Mumbai and reiterated that they would not change their decision. The BJP on the other hand demanded that Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy move a confidence motion in the legislative assembly on Monday.

After Nagraj turned his back on the coalition, the Congress was seen wooing Ramalinga Reddy. Top leaders from both the Congress and JD(S) were seen coaxing Reddy at his farm house urging him to take back his decision. They told Reddy that any decision, he takes would have an impact on the rest of the rebels. Reddy, however said that he would reveal his next move on Monday.

MTB Nagraj does a U- turn, joins rebel MLAs in Mumbai

Kumaraswamy on the other hand held talks with several Congress leaders. He is also said to have said that he would step down as the Chief Minister in a bid to make way for a Congress leader. He however did not get support from his party men, who said that they opposed his offer. The JD(S) says that they would pull out of the coalition rather than agreeing to Kumaraswamy stepping down.