Will know before the day is over: Chidambaram on Kashmir tension

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 05: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday launched a scathing attack on the government over the house arrest of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir amid concerns about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the Constitution.

"I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests," Chidambaram tweeted.

"Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed," Chidambaram added.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Conference's Sajad Lone - the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir are under house arrest late on Sunday.

Govt planning misadventure in Kashmir, says Congress; Demands statement from PM in Parliament

Authorities imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bars the assembly of more than four persons, from midnight in Srinagar.

Educational institutes will remain closed but people delivering essential services will have to produce their identity cards on demand, in a curfew like situation.