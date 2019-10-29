Will kill Virat Kohli: New terror group prepares hit-list sends it to NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: An outfit which calls itself the All India Lashkar-e-Tayiba has warned that it would assassinate several persons including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

The letter sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has a hit list of important persons the outfit wants to target. The hit-list has several names which includes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader L K Advani, Home Minister Amit Shah, President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While Pakistan does have an outfit called the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, this new one has taken the agencies by surprise. Officials are verifying the authenticity of the claim and say that it could even be a hoax or prank. The regular investigations are being done to get to the bottom of this letter, an official said.

Delhi on alert as JeM, Lashkar plan hit on intel officers

While the Lashkar-e-Tayiba largely operates in Jammu and Kashmir, it may be recalled it was the same outfit that carried out the Mumbai 26/11 attack. Recently a high alert was sounded in Coimbatore after the IB signalled the presence of the Lashkar.

The IB said that at least 6 operatives of the outfit had entered Tamil Nadu and then taken shelter in Coimbatore. An IB source informed OneIndia that the alert was sounded after the intelligence was found to be Grade A and actionable.

The IB further said that one of the operatives was a Pakistani, while the rest were Indian Muslims. The Pakistani operative goes by the name Anwar Ilyas.

The IB has asked the police to maintain a high state of alert and also said that these persons are moving around disguised as Hindus. They would be found sporting a tilak, the IB has also warned.