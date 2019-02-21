Will kill non-local labourers if you target Kashmiris says Hizbul

Srinagar, Feb 21: Take your Army back, that is the only solution, the Hizbul Mujahideen has said.

The operational chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naiko said in a 17 minute audio clip that those people who are regretting the killing of soldiers and calling us terrorists should know that since 2018 alone India killed more than 400 people.

In the wake of reports suggesting that Kashmiris are being targeted in different parts of the country, Naiko has threatened to kill non-local labourers.

He also praised the Pulwama bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He also went on to warn against attacks on Kashmiris outside the Valley. However the worrying part of his audio message is that he has warned of fidayeen strikes in the Valley.

The Hizbul Mujahideen has so far refrained from carrying out fidayeen strikes. Naiko says in the message (yet to be verified) the time is not far when children in Kashmir will wear suicide vests and target security forces in the Valley.

The Pulwama attack was the worst in the Valley since the terror strike on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex in 2001.