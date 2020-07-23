Will Kerala impose another lockdown? Special Cabinet on Monday

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, July 23: Kerala may consider returning to a statewide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. A final decision on this matter will be taken at a special cabinet meeting to be held on Monday.

    The move comes in the wake of 1,038 cases being detected in the state in a single day on Wednesday. This had forced the government to announce a case in Ernakulam's Aluva region and also tighten vigil across the state.

    The government meanwhile on Thursday announced cancellation of the assembly session that was scheduled to start on July 27.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state's fatality average is 0.31 per cent when compared to the national average of 2.41 per cent. The state's situation is better, but some cannot digest it, he said, while responding to criticism from the Opposition.

    Kerala has registered a total of 15,032 cases so far including 8,818 cases that are currently active. 6,164 patients have recovered, while 47 have died in the state.

