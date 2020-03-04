Will Kamal Nath, who was Congress' troubleshooter, finds 'Operation Lotus' difficult to fight?

New Delhi, Mar 04: In a political drama that is taking place in Kamal Nath's turf, Madhya Pradesh ministers Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari were recently seen leaving from a hotel in Gurugram with a BSP MLA. This has left the Congress allege that eight of its MLAs --Four from Congress and four Independent-- have been forcefully kept at the hotel in Haryana by the BJP.

Kamal Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and State Chief Minister is now facing severe backlash from the BJP. Once called as a troubleshooter for his party and was on a speed-dial terms with top leaders across party lines, the Chief Minister is yet to face much more with Rajya Sabha election round the corner.

Speaking to reporters, Kamal Nath had said. "Yes, I fully endorse Digvijay Singh's accusation of horse-trading against the BJP. Many Congress MLAs are telling me that they are being lured with offers of money. The BJP is frightened because the scams that took place in the 15 years of the party's government going to be exposed."

Earlier, former chief minister Digvijay Singh had said that as he and his party leaders got to know about BJP's "horse-trading" move, they tried to bring back their MLAs but BJP constantly tried to stop them.

On the other said, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, Gopal Bhargav said that Singh has constantly been insulting his MLAs by accusing them of being involved in bribery.

It can be noted that these political developments in Madhya Pradesh is taking place while three of its Rajya Sabha MPs are said to get retired on April 9, 2020.

Nonetheless, one should not forget that Kamal Nath was accused of 1984 Sikh riots. On November 1, 1984, a day after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, massive anti-Sikh riots took place where more than 3,000 people from the Sikh community were killed. Later, he was not charged of the incident as the investigation failed to submit enough evidence on Kamal Nath.