'Will join Congress on March 12 in presence of Rahul Gandhi', says Hardik Patel

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Mar 11: Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel said that that he will join Congress on March 12 in the presence of the party's national president Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to media, Patel said,'' Would like to work for youth and farmers. Preferably would like to fight elections from the Jamnagar seat but the final call will be taken by the party high command.''

The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled for March 12 in Ahmedabad.

[Hardik Patel to join Congress on March 12, to contest from Jamnagar]

The Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Poonamben Maadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

atel's joining will coincide with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad, following which top party leaders will address a public rally there. The Congress is focussing on Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and had give a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly polls in the state.