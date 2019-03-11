  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Will join Congress on March 12 in presence of Rahul Gandhi', says Hardik Patel

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Mar 11: Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel said that that he will join Congress on March 12 in the presence of the party's national president Rahul Gandhi.

    Will join Congress on March 12 in presence of Rahul Gandhi, says Hardik Patel

    Speaking to media, Patel said,'' Would like to work for youth and farmers. Preferably would like to fight elections from the Jamnagar seat but the final call will be taken by the party high command.''

    The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled for March 12 in Ahmedabad.

    [Hardik Patel to join Congress on March 12, to contest from Jamnagar]

    The Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Poonamben Maadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    atel's joining will coincide with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad, following which top party leaders will address a public rally there. The Congress is focussing on Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and had give a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly polls in the state.

    More hardik patel NewsView All

    Read more about:

    hardik patel congress

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue