Will Jaitley present budget on Feb 1: Yes say sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: There has been speculation rife that Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley may not be in India to present the budget this year. Jaitley is away in the US for treatment.

Sources tell OneIndia that Jaitley would return to India to present the budget. He is away in the US for the regular medical checkup following a kidney transplant last year. Since Jaitley left for the US, there have been questions on whether he would return to India to present the budget or not.

Also Read | Arun Jaitley in New York for cancer treatment, may miss budget

The interim budget would be presented on February 1 and there is talk that this time the government is likely to make a departure in a bid to make some key announcements ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held later this year.

Many in the opposition had questioned the logic behind making a departure in an interim budget or vote on account. An interim budget should focus only on the government's finances in the past year as well as the estimates of its expenditure in the coming months until the elections are held. An interim budget is followed by a full budget that will be presented by the new government.