'Will identify where Karti asked for bribe in INX Media case', says Indrani

After confirming that she had paid a bribe to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case, Indrani Mukerjea has now agreed to identify the location too. It may be recalled that Karti and Indrani were brought face to face at the Byculla prison in Mumbai last week.

The CBI had decided to move an application for a production warrant relating to Indrani. However, the agency decided not to press for the application and decided to move at a later date.

The application states that Indrani had told the CBI that she was willing to identify the place where she and Peter Mukerjea had met Karti in connection with the FIPB clearance for INX Media. She also said that it was there that the demand for an amount of USD 1 million was made.

Meanwhile, the CBI is set to seek an extension of Karti's custody. His remand comes to an end today and the CBI would seek three more days custody. Today the CBI would appraise the court about the fresh details that have cropped up following the questioning of Karti's chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.