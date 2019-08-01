  • search
    Will I meet Unnao rape victim's fate: Class 11 schoolgirl's poser stumps UP senior cop

    By PTI
    Lucknow, Aug 01: A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer faced uneasy moments when a girl, during a safety awareness campaign event, asked him if she would face the same fate as the Unnao rape survivor, whose vehicle was hit by a truck in which her two aunts died.

    Speaking at a Balika Suraksha Jaagruktaa Abhiyaan programme at a school here on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) RS Gautam said girls should remain alert, and if they feel anything wrong is being done to them, they should immediately call up the toll-free number.

    Will I meet Unnao rape victims fate: Class 11 schoolgirls poser stumps UP senior cop
    File photo

    At this, the student stood up and asked him: "If the person against whom we are complaining comes to know about it, and if we have an accident, what will happen?"

    CBI registers case against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 10 others

    "Will I get justice on registering a protest? Because in Unnao an MLA had outraged the modesty of a girl, and when she was fighting the legal battle, she had an accident.

    "She is now battling for her life," the girl asked.

    The question puzzled the officer and he cryptically said, "All complainants to toll-free number would be provided help."

    On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

    Read about letter in news: CJI Ranjan Gogoi seeks report on Unnao rape victim's family

    The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into Sunday's road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

    The UP police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
