Will hold our heads high says Rajnath amidst overwhelming support in RS on India-China issue

New Delhi, Sep 17: We will succeed and we have made counter deployments, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on the India-China issue.

He further said that both countries have agreed that talks should continue on the border issue. This is pertinent to maintain peace along the border, Singh also said.

China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in PoK to China: Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.

China also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh, Rajnath Singh also said.

He, however, added that no transgression will be tolerated. We have maintained that disengagement should take place. No sought transgression will be tolerated the defence minister also said.

I appeal to the House to back our soldiers says Rajnath in Rajya Sabha. Let no one doubt our determination. We are in favour of peace, but no compromise will be made, Singh also said.

Both sides should respect the LAC. No one should change the status quo. Both sides should respect all understandings and agreements, he also said.

Conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that while they maintained 'Sayyam' in face of provocative actions, they also equally displayed 'Shaurya' when required to protect territorial integrity of India, says Rajnath Singh on India-China tensions.

The violent conduct by the Chinese military is in violation of all agreements, Singh said.

India has made counter deployments. We will succeed against China, he further added.

We have increased our budget for border infrastructure. It has given better connectivity to the locals and also logistic support for our armed forces. Whatever the difficulty is, we will not step back says Rajnath Singh.

We will hold our heads high, the defence minister said while adding that he lauds the bravery of the armed forces. We are facing a crisis in Eastern Ladakh. However I am sure that we will overcome this. Let everyone know that our soldiers are standing strong at the border, Singh also said.

If conditions of war are created, China will face better prepared and psychologically hardened India

Former Defence Minister and Congress leader, A K Antony said that he stands fully in support of the armed forces. He, however, said that status quo ante as on April 2020 should be restored. He further added that the Chinese PLA is not allowing the Indian troops to patrol and this should be restored at any cost.

Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad and scores of other leaders citing across party lines extended their support to the government and the armed forces and hoped that the issue would be resolved without India having to compromise on it territorial integrity and sovereignty.