'Will go to India Gate at 5 pm, PM must answer on Hathras': Bhim Army Chief

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has called for a protest at Delhi's India Gate even as the police have said that no gathering is allowed there due to the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC.

In a video message, Bhim Army Chief Azad questioned the silence of PM Modi and said his silence was "a danger for our daughters".

"The police has closed down the entire India Gate, showing dictatorship. But we will not let the demand for justice be weakened. Modi ji will have to answer on the situation of Uttar Pradesh. Friends please reach Jantar Mantar at 5 o'clock, and the march toward India Gate will be taken out from there," Azad tweeted in Hindi.

On Wednesday, Azad was put under house arrest by local police in Saharanpur, where he started a "dharna".