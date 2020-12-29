Will give stipends to educated jobless if come to power: Assam Jatiya Parishad

Development is the only way forward: Shah in two-day tour in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 29: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has on Monday announced that if it comes to power in the state in 2021, it would disburse stipends of Rs 5,000 per month to all the people who have formal education but have failed to get a job.

AJP, which is backed by the All Assam Students' Union (Aasu), has also mentioned it could additionally give Rs 10,000 per 30 days to all jobless, educated people who find themselves expert staff or belong to the economically backward classes or are specifically abled.

"We will pay these stipends if we came to power next year. The allowance of Rs 830 per month that this government pays to 22 lakh needy families under the Orunodoi Scheme is insufficient. The allowance should have been something between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,300," AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi mentioned.

Empowering the scholars and youths would be the prime precedence of the brand new regional social gathering, he mentioned, including that AJP has determined to introduce plans so that each household work to strengthen the indigenous economic system.

AJP's slogan to realize this aim will likely be "Ghore Ghore Ami" and "Ghore Ghore Uparjan", Gogoi added.

"Identifying the potential to harness economic development and making our state self-sufficient in production of essential commodities will be a huge part of AJP's plan. Outsourcing of money from Assam, while procuring the essential goods, must be prevented in order to make Assam productive."

Referring to the distribution of monetary help to namghars by Union dwelling minister Amit Shah throughout his latest go to, Gogoi mentioned, "As per the Assam Accord, religious places like satras and namghars in Assam must get financial assistance. But the government did not do this for years."