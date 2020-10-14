Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies, first one likely on Oct 22

Will give Rs 25,000 to girls passing Class 12, Rs 50,000 to those graduating: Nitish Kumar

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that his state government will give Rs 25,000 for girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to those graduating.

The chief minister's promise came during a rally in Mokama ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Women empowerment is the main focus of the Janata Dal (U). In its vision document or manifesto titled Nischay Patra 2020, the JD(U) has also emphases on upgrading the skill of the youth.

The party says that it proposes to give women a grant of up to Rs 50 per cent of the project cost, capped to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh to launch new entrepreneurship programmes. It has also promised to give women interest free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for this purpose.

The JD(U) has promised to give financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 to unmarried women who complete their intermediate and graduation respectively.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP.

The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.

The state election will take place in 3 phases which will take place on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.