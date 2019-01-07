  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Will Gadkari emerge as consensus candidate if 2019 mandate is hung?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 7: The bittersweet relation between the Shiv Sena and the BJP has taken an interesting turn with the latter hinting that it may back Nitin Gadkari as consensus candidate if 2019 Lok Sabha elections verdict is hung.

    For that matter even Gadkari has been making statements which is making the BJP's top brass uncomfortable. Some reports also suggest that Gadkari not only has a strong backing of the RSS but also shares good relations with several regional parties that could make the difference in 2019.

    Will Gadkari emerge as consensus candidate if 2019 mandate is hung?
    Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

    He is a staunch RSS leader, but does not reflect the rigidity and the arrogance that has come to be associated with the current leadership. The Shiv Sena that is currently speaking out against Modi and Shah, is more favourably inclined towards Gadkari.

    Also Read | If there is no tie-up, BJP will defeat ex-allies: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

    Shiv Sena did not say it directly that it would back Gadkari but dropped hints by saying that Gadkari, who was denied a second term as the BJP president in 2009, is waiting for the hung Lok Sabha of 2019. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' that the country is heading for a fractured mandate and prime minister Narendra Modi is responsible for it.

    He also blasted PM Modi for wasting the 2014 mandate and added that "Modi's larger-than-life image has lost the shine now."

    "The country is heading for a fractured mandate and prime minister Narendra Modi is responsible for it," he said, adding that the full mandate Modi won in 2014 was "an opportunity wasted".

    Raut wrote that in 2014 there was a wave in Modi's support as voters were determined to defeat the Congress, but "the picture has changed today".

    "Modi's larger-than-life image has lost the shine now. Rahul Gandhi's leadership is not as towering as Modi's but he has gained importance as people are disappointed with the current government," the Sena MP said.

    "While senior leaders in the BJP are worried about its possible poor performance in coming elections, Nitin Gadkari's statements are an indication of which way the winds are blowing. A leader like Gadkari has equal acceptance in the RSS as well as among other BJP leaders," Raut said.

    "Political conspiracies were hatched to deny Gadkari a second term when he was the BJP president (from 2009 to 2013)," he claimed. "He also faced several allegations in Purti group scam and a second term was denied to him. That memory still rankles with Gadkari," Raut said. "Gadkari is now waiting for the hung Lok Sabha of 2019," Raut added, suggesting, indirectly, that in that case the Union minister could become the consensus candidate for the top post.

    Read more about:

    2019 lok sabha elections shiv sena nitin gadkari

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue