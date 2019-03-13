Will form govt in Karnataka within 24 hours if we win 22 Lok Sabha seats: BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru, Mar 13: Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has claimed that if the saffron party manages to win 22 seats in the state, he will form the government in Karnataka within 24 hours.

Addressing a rally at Yaragatti village, Yeddyurappa said, "If the people of Karnataka give us 22 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections, we will form the government in Karnataka within 24 hours."

Yeddyurappa further added, "The 6.5 crore citizens of Karnataka are cursing this current government to fall apart."

Recently, the former chief minister had said that the pre-emptive air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force targetting terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 would help the BJP win 22 seats in Karnataka in the impending elections.

This has come nearly two months after the intense political drama over the stability of Congress-JDS-government rocked the state.

Two independent MLAs withdrew support from the ruling Congress-JDS alliance with the latter accusing the former of indulging in poaching of its MLAs and undertaking what has come to be known as 'Operation Lotus' in the state.

There are 28 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Karnataka, out of which the BJP currently holds 16 seats while the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) hold 10 and 2 Lok Sabha seats, respectively.