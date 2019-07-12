  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will fix the date when he wants it: Speaker on Kumaraswamy wanting to take a trust vote

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 12: Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Kumar said that he would allot a slot for a trust vote whenever Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy wants it.

    The Chief Minister has spoken his mind and would not cling to power amid the confusion. He has said that he would seek the trust of the House, Kumar also told reporters.

    Speaker Ramesh Kumar
    Speaker Ramesh Kumar

    Whenever, he tells me that he wants to move a trust motion, the very next day, I will put it in the business of the day, he also said.

    Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy said that he was ready to take a trust vote on the floor of legislative assembly.

    Kumaraswamy ready to take trust vote: Does he have the numbers?

    I have decided to take a trust vote, please fix a time for it, he urged the Speaker of the House, Ramesh Kumar. I am ready for anything, I am not here to stick on to power, Kumaraswamy also added.

    "In my opinion today in the backdrop of the developments, I have decided that I should move the confidence motion. I seek your time," Kumaraswamy told the Speaker.

    "The occasion is such that, I have to say this, I can continue only if I enjoy the trust of the House. In this background, I am not ready to misuse my position sitting in this place," he said.

    He said he had taken the decision on the trust vote "voluntarily."

    "The ongoing political developments, this confusion has been created due to the action of some MLAs. I am ready for everything. I am not here to stick on to power," Kumaraswamy said.

    The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker.

    With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

    If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

    Will he, won't he? Is the Speaker right in holding up resignations of rebel MLAs

    Reacting to the development, BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa said Friday's session was meant for condolences but the chief minister chose to speak about seeking trust vote.

    "The chief minister should have spoken paying condolences to the departed souls. He has to think how justified is it to seek trust vote in the middle of paying tributes," Eshwarappa said.

    More FLOOR TEST News

    Read more about:

    floor test trust vote karnataka legislative assembly karnataka h d kumaraswamy

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue