Party will stand by me, decision soon on political entry: Rajinikant

Will fight TN elections in 2021, party launch in Jan announces Rajinikanth

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 03: Rajnikanth said that he will launch his political party in January. He also said that he would face the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

The superstar also said that an announcement to this effect will be made on December 31.

After brainstorming with his followers here Rajinikanth had on Monday said he would make known his decision on entering politics as soon as possible.

The top star said he met the district secretaries of his ''Rajini Makkal Mandram'' and deliberated the possibility of his political foray today.

While the office-bearers expressed their opinions, he conveyed his views on the matter to them, he told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence after winding up consultations with RMM secretaries at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

"They (functionaries) told me that they are with me whatever my decision may be. I will make known by decision (on political foray) as soon as possible," he said and raised both his hands to gesture ''Vanakkam'' in his inimitable style.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April- May 2021.

Last month, Rajinikanth had for the first time disclosed that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States and that the doctors were against him venturing into politics in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, he had said that he would announce his decision on entering politics after consultations with office-bearers of his Mandram.