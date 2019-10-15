Will fight the next war on indigenous technology and win it says General Rawat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that the next wars would be fought on indigenous technology. Making a push for indigenous technology, both the Army Chief and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval said that this would give India an edge over its adversaries.

General Rawat said that India will fight the next war with indigenous weapons and also win it. The time is now ripe to focus on future warfare. He said that the Army was looking at systems for future warfare. We have started looking at development of cyber space, laser, electronic and robotic technologies and artificial intelligence, Rawat said at the 41st DRDO directors conference in New Delhi.

He also landed the DRDO and said that it had made strides to ensure that the needs of the armed forces are met through home grown solutions. Doval said that we needed to make a hard assessment of what we need to give us an edge over our adversaries. He said that niche technologies have to be need based and they can make India more secure.