    'Will fight CAA, NRC alone': Mamata Banerjee to skip Opposition meet on Jan 13

    Kolkata, Jan 09: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the 'Opposition meet' scheduled at Parliament House in New Delhi on January 13.

    Will fight CAA, NRC alone: Mamata Banerjee to skip Opposition meet on Jan 13
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata Banerjee said she has decided to fight the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) alone, accusing the "CPM and Congress of dirty politics in Bengal".

    'Will hear CAA petitions once violence stops', says CJI Bobde

    "CPM and Congress are resorting to hooliganism in Bengal. They are indulged in violent activities in Malda and are responsible for torching the vehicles," Mamata Banerjee said while speaking at the Bengal Assembly.

    Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties, including the Left, to discuss the situation arising out of violence on various university campuses and protests in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    mamata banerjee nrc citizenship bill opposition

