'We have 52 lawmakers, will fight BJP every day': Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 01: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said that the party has "52 lawmakers" and it will fight the BJP everyday.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meet Rahul said "Every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the color of his skin or belief."

"You have to understand who you are first. You are fighting for every single Indian. Hatred cowardice and anger is fighting against you... You have to be more aggressive," he said.

Gandhi added, "I would be happy if the old faces were here and they are ideologically with us. We will try and rejuvenate ourselves and we can do it".

However, the question whether Rahul Gandhi will be the Congress's leader in parliament remained unanswered

This is Rahul Gandhi's first meeting with party leaders since he announced his decision to step down as the party chief and asked them to choose a non-Gandhi member to succeed him, at the meeting of the Congress' top decision-making body exactly a week ago.

After poll debacle, Congress MPs choose Sonia Gandhi as their leader

The party has refused to accept the decision and there has been an impasse over it since.