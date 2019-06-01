  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'We have 52 lawmakers, will fight BJP every day': Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said that the party has "52 lawmakers" and it will fight the BJP everyday.

    Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meet Rahul said "Every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the color of his skin or belief."

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    "You have to understand who you are first. You are fighting for every single Indian. Hatred cowardice and anger is fighting against you... You have to be more aggressive," he said.

    Gandhi added, "I would be happy if the old faces were here and they are ideologically with us. We will try and rejuvenate ourselves and we can do it".

    However, the question whether Rahul Gandhi will be the Congress's leader in parliament remained unanswered

    This is Rahul Gandhi's first meeting with party leaders since he announced his decision to step down as the party chief and asked them to choose a non-Gandhi member to succeed him, at the meeting of the Congress' top decision-making body exactly a week ago.

    After poll debacle, Congress MPs choose Sonia Gandhi as their leader

    The party has refused to accept the decision and there has been an impasse over it since.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue