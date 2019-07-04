Will fight 10 times harder now: Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai, July 04: A day after he publicly resigned as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said he will continue the battle of ideologies and fight 10 times harder than before.

"It is a battle of ideology. I stand with the poor, the farmers. The attacks are on. Mazaa aa raha hai (I am enjoying the fight)," the 49-year-old told reporters.

"The fight will continue. I will fight 10 times harder than in the last five years," he added.

Rahul Gandhi was in Mumbai to appear before a local court in a defamation case filed by an RSS activist against the Congress leader for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Rahul Gandhi's decision to appear in court has been linked by many to a point that he made about an ideological battle in his open letter on Wednesday declaring that he had resigned as Congress president, a role he took on two years ago.